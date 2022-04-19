Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,394 ($31.15).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.92) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.13) to GBX 2,500 ($32.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of LON ABF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,630.50 ($21.21). 574,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,433. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,458 ($31.98). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,757.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,879.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

