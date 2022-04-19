Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $79,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Associated Banc by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. 1,414,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,474. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.