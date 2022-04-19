ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.68) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.09) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,626.79 ($47.19).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.06) on Friday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.64). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,752.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,198.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total value of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

