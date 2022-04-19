Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of 177.59 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.