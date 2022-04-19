Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Shares Down 0.4%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 12,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

ARGTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Artemis Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.