ARMOR Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. ARMOR has a market cap of $5.33 million and $50,960.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.28 or 0.07445440 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.52 or 0.99844323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00042033 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

