ArGoApp Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.59 or 0.07404077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.88 or 0.99765729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041979 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

