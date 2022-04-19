ArGo (ARGO) Hits Market Cap of $341,784.71

ArGo (ARGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. ArGo has a market cap of $341,784.71 and $236.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ArGo Coin Profile

ArGo (CRYPTO:ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

