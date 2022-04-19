Arena Investors LP Invests $1.44 Million in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Spirit of Texas Bancshares comprises about 1.5% of Arena Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arena Investors LP owned 0.29% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STXB. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 208,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 167.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 84,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $705,250 and have sold 166,462 shares valued at $4,700,584. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

