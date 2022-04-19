Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of AINV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.33. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $848.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 207,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

