Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $336.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.26.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

