ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

