ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

ANSS stock opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

