ANON Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $53,509.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

