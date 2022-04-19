AnimalGo Market Capitalization Hits $39.24 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $39.24 million and approximately $714,165.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00034110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00106037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

