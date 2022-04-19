Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target at $219.16

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.94) price target (up from GBX 217 ($2.82)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of MGPUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

