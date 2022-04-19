Analysts Set MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Target Price at $245.00

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKKGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($263.44) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($247.31) to €220.00 ($236.56) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

MKKGY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 72,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

