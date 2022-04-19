Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter worth about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOAN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $418.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. JOANN has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

