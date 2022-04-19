Analysts Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) PT at $142.18

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.18.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,011. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.