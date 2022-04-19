Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $7.95

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.95.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
