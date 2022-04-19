Analysts Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) PT at $6.05

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 317.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,084 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 201,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 128,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,815,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

