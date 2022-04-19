Analysts Set Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target at $12.45

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,268. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
