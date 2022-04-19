Analysts Set Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target at $12.45

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,268. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.