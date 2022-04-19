Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Target Price at $24.14

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.27) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $24.24 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

