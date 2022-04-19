Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $272.29

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $209.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.40.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

