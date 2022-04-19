Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zovio Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zovio in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Zovio had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zovio by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

