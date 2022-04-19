Analysts Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

LiveRamp stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 308,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,702. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

