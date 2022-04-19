Analysts Expect Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiromic BioPharma’s earnings. Kiromic BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiromic BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kiromic BioPharma.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

KRBP stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Kiromic BioPharma has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

