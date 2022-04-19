Analysts Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.18 Million

Equities analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $66.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $375.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $385.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $409.40 million, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $430.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 169,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

