Analysts Expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Embraer by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. 2,148,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,201. Embraer has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

