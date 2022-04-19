Analysts Expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Aethlon Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEMD shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the second quarter worth about $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 32.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

AEMD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 34,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

