Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,773 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

