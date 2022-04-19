Analysts Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $351.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.90 million and the highest is $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 2,058,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,224. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.