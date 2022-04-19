Analysts Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $19,723,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 120,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23. Perrigo has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

