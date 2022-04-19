Analysts Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.20 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $26.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.50 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $147.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.77. 136,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,778. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $237.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

