Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

