Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will post $33.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $33.72 million. CareCloud reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $152.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CareCloud stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.34. 110,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

