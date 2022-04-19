Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.49

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

