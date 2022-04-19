Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) will report $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.89 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.51 billion to $26.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.00 billion to $28.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.93. 3,615,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $222.95. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

