Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.
Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ambev (Get Rating)
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambev (ABEV)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.