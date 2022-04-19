Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup raised Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 3.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

