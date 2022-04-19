Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMBC remained flat at $$8.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 495,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

Ambac Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

