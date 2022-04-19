AMATEN (AMA) Price Hits $0.0330

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market cap of $249,987.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00034355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00106253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

