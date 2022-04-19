ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $55.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.75. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

