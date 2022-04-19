Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $35.13. 251,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,967. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

