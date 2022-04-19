Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

