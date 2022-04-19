Alphastar Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,385. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

