Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 9,047 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Universal worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UVV stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

