Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after purchasing an additional 377,744 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 270,229 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sonoco Products by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 182,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 79,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.43. 2,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.