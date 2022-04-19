Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,160. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

