Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 20,151 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,378,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 139,021 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.39. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

