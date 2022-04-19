Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,494 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

HPE traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. 115,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.